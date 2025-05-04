The Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport (AIMS) is an absolute mess. Robert Abela put former Labour MP Luciano Busuttil at its helm. After endless squabbling with the board of AIMS and repeated complaints about his utter incompetence and poor performance, Busuttil was removed, or maybe he stepped down – nobody really knows. What’s certain is that, as a reward for the disaster he left behind at AIMS, Busuttil was immediately appointed consultant with the sports ministry on a “person of trust” basis.

What’s even more shocking is that he’s earning far more as ministry consultant than he ever did as AIMS CEO. In 2023 alone, Busuttil received around €350,000 from government jobs while still working privately as a lawyer.

For his abysmal failure at AIMS, Busuttil was put on the highest scale possible as a consultant – scale 3, with a basic salary of €44,723. Busuttil also gets the maximum allowances possible – a €1,600 communications allowance, €4,659 car allowance and another €2,000 expenses allowance. He’s also been earning another €20,000 in “expertise allowance”. That should be reserved for “exceptional cases” and requires approval by the prime minister.

Abela knew full well that Busuttil wasn’t suited for the role of CEO of the integrity authority. Yet, Abela still appointed him, maybe because Busuttil supported Abela’s 2020 leadership bid. As everybody predicted, within just a few months, Busuttil created such chaos at AIMS that his position was no longer tenable. By December 2024, Busuttil had left AIMS quietly.

In return, Abela made him sports consultant and approved his €20,000 expertise allowance – boosting his salary from €56,812 as AIMS CEO to €72,982 as sports ministry consultant.

That left Abela with a new dilemma – who to appoint instead of Busuttil at AIMS. Abela insisted it should be Jean-Claude Micallef, another former Labour MP. Everybody warned Abela that was a terrible choice and would end in tears. Abela wouldn’t listen. He was adamant Micallef would be the new AIMS CEO.

If Busuttil was a disaster at AIMS, Micallef was a total catastrophe. After just a few weeks as CEO, Micallef resigned in total disgrace, leaving devastation behind him.

In February 2025, Times of Malta revealed that Micallef had engaged Jermain Brincat, a former footballer given a lifetime ban over attempted match fixing, to work for AIMS. Brincat had been doing private work for Micallef’s private company, Impel Communications. Times of Malta published a four-page contract signed by Micallef engaging Brincat to provide video editing services to AIMS. Sports Minister Clifton Grima didn’t take kindly to seeing a banned match-fixer being engaged by the integrity authority for sports.

Micallef was off to a terrible start – but he only made it worse. He accused Times of Malta of “being led by people who were intent on harming him”.

“Some of my colleagues in the media contribute to sour grapes,” he commented flippantly. Despite the signed contract, Micallef insisted he hadn’t recruited Brincat to AIMS. “Brincat is not an employee of AIMS,” he said. Brincat “was not engaged with AIMS in any way”.

Micallef claimed on live radio that “maliciously, an employee of the authority stole the document”. He warned the employee that he knew who he was and that he would pay for what he did. Micallef falsely claimed the photo Times of Malta published showed “the clothing of the pseudo photographer – every employee at the authority knows who it was”.

The Times of Malta online editor rubbished Micallef’s claims, clarifying that the journalist took the photo and the clothing visible on the photo was his and not Micallef’s victim.

There was worse. Micallef, the integrity authority CEO, was being chased for large sums of money. He was being pursued in court for failing to pay €19,629 he owed a contractor. He received a legal letter in November 2024, before he became CEO, to settle those bills. When he didn’t, he was dragged to court.

Micallef also allegedly owed another €20,000 to Joe Baldacchino, the Smash TV owner, for rent of an outside broadcasting unit. Baldacchino had been chasing Micallef to pay up for months. Eventually, Micallef wrote him a €20,000 cheque, which bounced. Baldacchino reported the matter to the police.

When confronted with these allegations, Micallef’s lawyers simply replied that Baldacchino’s claims were a “purely private business matter and shall not be the subject of public discussion”. They added that the other allegations were “not a public interest matter” despite Micallef’s post as AIMS CEO.

Micallef’s outburst on live radio and his attempt to intimidate AIMS staff backfired.

AIMS board chairman, former judge Antonio Mizzi, and board secretary Frank Camilleri offered their resignation. Grima refused to accept their resignation. Micallef was left with no option but to step down but not before making another embarrassing scene.

He lashed out at everybody. He accused Mizzi of choosing “to subject me to a grilling session about my personal life”. He claimed the authority had found itself in “mediocrity” before he arrived to save the day.

“I am the victim of a campaign to discredit me… the victim of baseless attacks, blatant lies and systematic manoeuvres against me – but they have little effect on me,” he bragged in a letter to the prime minister.

“I have principles and dignity that no one and nothing can compromise,” Micallef told the prime minister.

In 2013, Micallef had been rejected as a PN candidate as he was facing criminal charges for misappropriation of funds. So he switched to Labour and replaced Helena Dalli in parliament after a casual election.

He lost his parliamentary seat in 2022. Abela sought to reward him for his loyalty, ignoring all the warning signs.

The national authority for integrity remains rudderless. The CEO post remains vacant – waiting for Abela to find the next former Labour MP to fill it.

Why does Abela keep getting things so wrong? Because he doesn’t seek the country’s interests. He only cares about his power, which he keeps consolidating by appointing his loyalists to key positions to the detriment of the state.

Paying Abela’s friend Busuttil €350,000 of our money in a single year doesn’t benefit the nation. It only benefits Abela, and, of course, his friend.

Kevin Cassar is a professor of surgery.