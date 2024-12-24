I recently took a stance against the government for its negligence toward the film sector and the cultural scene overall.

Back in August, once my payments for the grant I was given by the Film Commission were delayed, I began voicing concerns, initially thinking I was being singled out. Then, I started hearing about other instances of late payments – those who were paid late for production work done for the Film Commission, pending cash rebates for produced films, and other grant beneficiaries like me who faced delays.

I reached out to the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) to find out if members of their organisation were experiencing the same issues. In October, the prime minister organised a meeting with local practitioners in various fields of the arts to hear concerns regarding their sectors. I learned about this through MEIA, who suggested I attend.

After my intervention in the meeting, then-minister Clayton Bartolo admitted there were indeed several pending payments owed by the commission, which at the time fell under the tourism ministry. Robert Abela assured me the problem would be fixed promptly. Of course, it wasn’t.

It’s a shame that an organisation like MEIA must rely on an independent like me to highlight certain industry issues, rather than hearing about them directly from its own members. Unfortunately, many members are afraid to come forward.

I understand that my gung-ho approach – which isn’t always the most diplomatic or kind when addressing politicians – can sometimes undermine the strong, diplomatic efforts of those within these organisations who are working hard for meaningful change, but there simply needs to be more done by these organisations.

Following the meeting, I received shocking news: foreign artists who had been brought down to receive awards during the Mediterrane (Johann) Film Festival, held in June, also faced late payments. They were frustrated and shocked at the way they were treated.

To make matters worse, the festival director, Teresa Gavina –an internationally renowned festival organiser – was also mistreated and not paid in a timely manner. This multiplied the problem a thousandfold because these people are now out there telling others about their miserable experience and how they were treated by the Maltese.

NET TV grabbed hold of this revelation and ran with it. I was invited several times to speak on their channel and also spoke at a protest outside parliament. I did so gladly and would do it again.

Of course, the insults started coming in from the other side. I can live with being called a “clown” or an “idiot.”

What I cannot accept, however, are claims that I was being paid to speak or that someone wrote my script. It’s not hard to write and express honest frustrations.

I pressed the prime minister on why someone like Johann Grech is given free rein with zero accountability

I spoke out against corruption, the misuse of public funds, nepotism, and the never-ending impunity. These issues do not – and should never – have a political colour.

Yet, I was labelled as having some kind of blue agenda, even though I was admitting to being mistreated and not paid by the entity I was protesting against.

At this point, I am open to seeing what the Nationalists have to offer, as, like many, I believe there is an urgent need for change. This government has had its chance and it is clear the prime minister has lost control.

At the same time, I have been honest with all the Nationalist representatives I’ve spoken to in recent weeks, including Bernard Grech, that I will strongly lobby for a third-party representative in parliament.

Like many others, I believe a third party is essential, as the current system fails to serve the people’s best interests. This senseless ‘us vs them’ tribal mentality could potentially diminish while ensuring the dominant parties are held in check.

I must admit that being targeted with accusations did affect me. This was not because of the criticism itself, but because the argument almost completely got lost in a partisan ideological battle.

Never in my dialogue have I targeted or used the words “Labour” to generalise or insult the entire party or its followers.

However, I will call out liars, like certain ministers in the cabinet and the prime minister himself – especially when he insists on protecting them instead of acting as a true elected leader should.

I will continue to call out those in power, on both sides of the political spectrum, who steal from us – the citizens – regardless of political affiliation.

I was there when the last election was won, with many of my Labour-supporting friends in St Julian’s. I wasn’t celebrating a Labour win, but rather respecting the fact that the majority had decided and that democracy was taking its course – all while having a beer with friends wearing red T-shirts.

Many of those friends now agree that it’s time for a change because this government has played all its cards, many of them wrongly, and the trust has simply evaporated.

I honestly thought that more people from within the industry would come forward to support the cause, especially since this has been an ongoing systematic problem, but barely anyone did.

Teachers and students are currently protesting in the streets against the government for neglect. I don’t see why artists and cultural workers shouldn’t take to the streets or raise placards in protest as well.

However, this requires stronger support and influence from leading organisations, particularly MEIA and the Malta Producers Association. At a minimum, written letters from lawyers should be sent to the commission to pursue payments, akin to the actions of a union.

Just this month, in December, another meeting was scheduled with the prime minister, framed as a follow-up. Attendees weren’t given the chance to speak up, but I still did. I asked why Abela broke his initial promise that late payments would be dealt with promptly.

He insisted it will all be solved eventually, including the issue with the foreign artists.

But when exactly is “eventually”? It has been more than half a year since the film festival. I pressed him on why someone like Johann Grech is given free rein with zero accountability, despite mistreating the people he employs and damaging our reputation abroad by mistreating the renowned figures he invites for his self-serving, lavish ceremonies, as well as shutting off the media completely when it tries to report on it.

Abela responded that he has full confidence in Grech, which essentially translates to: “I am not in control, and I can’t do anything to aid the situation.”

Matthew Maggi is a film professional who has worked locally and abroad for the last 12 years as a crew member, performer, and, most recently, writer and producer.