Robert Abela defended his cabinet’s decision to grant pardons to hundreds of people who benefitted from a fraud scheme, saying the absolute majority of those who illegally received severe disability benefits have already paid a price.

“The consequence is that they have to fully pay back what they were illicitly given,” Abela told Times of Malta.

The prime minister said many of the 300 who can apply for the presidential pardon are "vulnerable people".

Some are materially depraved, others are sick, and the rest have social problems, Abela said.

“I’m not acting as their defence attorney, but many of these people are so vulnerable that they were not even aware they were doing something wrong,” he said.

Video: Jonathan Borg

Even in their vulnerability, these people were investigated, made statements, taken to court, and some have been sentenced, Abela said.

“Let’s not play down the trauma these people have gone through,” he said.

Abela said those involved in running the scheme and who “capitalised on vulnerability” will find “a strong hand. I appeal to the authorities to show a just hand”.

It is now up to the courts to decide whether there should be harsh sentences for them, he said.

“But society has a role to be merciful”, Abela said, referring to those who will be given a presidential pardon.

He added that those who benefit from the pardon must testify in court: “If they don’t, the pardon will be retracted".

‘Absolute trust’ in Michael Falzon

Abela said he completely trusted Michael Falzon despite a court application implying the social policy minister in the scheme.

In a legal letter, Roger Agius - one of five who stand accused of alleged involvement in the large-scale racket - said a social policy ministry official had told him that as long as Michael Falzon remains minister, they wouldn't have "trouble".

Agius also claimed the official handed him a burner phone that was used to run the racket.

Asked about Falzon, Abela backed his minister, saying: “I absolutely trust him”.

Michael Falzon has the prime minister's absolute trust. Video: Jonathan Borg

Pressed on the contents of the legal letter- Abela pointed to the author: “I will consider the person who made that statement for what he is".

Former PN minister Jason Azzopardi is Agius’s defence counsel.

Agius is a former driver to ex-Labour MP Silvio Grixti and Labour junior minister Andy Ellul.

Timing of pardon ‘nothing to do with election’

The announcement of a presidential pardon comes just over a month before MEP and local council elections.

Questioned on the timing of the decision, the prime minister said it “has absolutely nothing to do” with the election.

Abela said the decision to announce the pardon had been long coming: “We didn't have to just evaluate one or two people, but a bit more than 300”.

Several entities were involved in the drafting of the pardon, he added.

“We wanted to make sure there was no abuse, and that no one who did not merit a pardon is given one,” the prime minister said.

So why not wait until after the elections?

“Justice delayed is justice denied. Every day without justice to the people means we continue to oppress them,” he said.