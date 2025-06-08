“I won’t scrap the contract,” Robert Abela pledged on ONE News. He was vigorously defending the wealthy shareholders behind MIDI plc which was given Manoel Island to turn into millions of profit.

More than 29,000 people signed a petition to give Manoel Island back to the people and turn it into a green area for the nation. But Abela isn’t going to listen to those 29,000. He’s protecting the 5,000 bond holders who stand to profit off our land.

He didn’t even try to hide it. “These 5,000 people are concerned, and it is my job to hear everyone out,” he stated. Even Edward Zammit Lewis is challenging Abela for protecting the interests of bond-holders over those of the public.

Abela was lambasted by environmental groups for “parroting MIDI’s arguments to the letter”. “With that attitude Malta would still be under the rule of feudal lord Gonsalvo Monroy,” they scorned.

Labour’s own former leader, Alfred Sant, was incensed. He called Abela’s arguments “less than convincing”. He denounced Abela’s determination to let Manoel Island “be developed according to the wishes of the private entrepreneurs who’ve made a hash of Tigné”.

MIDI plc should long have been stripped of that concession for failing to meet its contractual obligations. Sant revealed that “there exist a number of points where the original Tigné agreement… was contravened and the government looked away”.

Sant should know. He was prime minister while that concession was being discussed and an MEP after it was awarded. He’s absolutely right.

MIDI was meant to complete the project by March 2023. It didn’t. It should have been fined for every single day of delay. It wasn’t. In the first year after March 2023, it should have paid €277,000 in penalties. It didn’t. That 2023 deadline was automatically extended to March 2026. By then, MIDI should have completed 85% of the project. There’s no chance that’s going to happen. When that deadline expires, our Labour government has a contractual right to reclaim Manoel Island. But Abela, the developers’ friend, initially ruled that out. How’s that for protecting the national interest?

MIDI has brought out every excuse for the delays. They blamed bureaucracy in issuing permits and archaeological discoveries. The truth is MIDI is just too greedy. MIDI took both the Tigné project and the Manoel Island project, knowing it couldn’t tackle both.

In 1999, a permit had already been issued, before the concession was even signed. But MIDI did nothing. For years, it focused on Tigné, ignoring Manoel Island. In 2017, it submitted a new master plan that Labour approved in 2019, in defiance of another 6,000-strong petition objecting to the development. That permit was revoked because the environmental impact assessment was carried out by the son of one of MIDI’s directors.

In March 2018, MIDI CEO Mark Portelli admitted MIDI had only started focusing on Manoel Island in the previous 24 months, after completing Tigné.

MIDI plc can only blame itself for its procrastination. Abela’s government has every reason to strip MIDI of the concession.

A Labour government has already declared that MIDI failed to adhere to the contract and Maltese law. For years, MIDI denied public access to Manoel island. Through the attorney gene­ral, the government filed a judicial protest in 2016 accusing MIDI of failing to adhere to contract conditions by denying access to the foreshore, which wasn’t even part of the concession. Now Abela is requesting the concession to be scrutinised to look at whether any breaches occurred. He knows there were breaches.

Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent won access for the public by pulling down the fencing MIDI had illegally erected around the island. Three hundred Gżira residents protested to be allowed access to the foreshore. The Planning Authority issued an enforcement notice ordering MIDI to remove the four gates it had installed without a permit. Gżira local council filed a separate judicial protest.

MIDI threatened legal action against Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent, accusing them of forcing their way through MIDI’s illegal fencing. MIDI stated they would “explore the possibility of granting some concessions to the public” but then threatened to erect “fences around the entire island to prevent trespassing over its private property”.

The developers’ apologist, Abela, commented that “the project will serve as a template for how development should be carried out in Malta”. Is he the developers’ propagandist?

MIDI cannot be trusted. In November 2020, MIDI pro­mised to turn the Tigné Garden Battery into a publicly accessible landscaped plaza that “will provide fully accessible public walkways and create an attractive garden setting, with stone terraces, stepped seating, green spaces planted with native species and a water feature”. They promised “a panoramic glazed lift and staircase to connect it to Pjazza Tigné and The Point Shopping Mall”. Nothing of the sort materialised in five years.

MIDI is still wrangling over the Belvedere walkway that has been closed to the public since October 2024. For years, that walkway had been deteriorating but MIDI failed to maintain it. When it was at the point of collapse, MIDI just closed it off with wire fencing. They’re arguing it’s the Lands Authority or the local council that should foot the bill. The scroungers can’t even maintain a short walkway. How could they possibly maintain the whole of Manoel Island?

MIDI isn’t remotely interested in the public, providing access or quality tourism, as Abela claims. MIDI is interested only in one thing – making as much money as possible.

That Tigné Belvedere walkway is an eyesore. It betrays a neglect that is staggering. For months, MIDI played a game of brinkmanship to save itself a pitiful sum of money. It’s happy keeping the Belvedere walkway shoddily fenced to save some pennies.

MIDI made millions from the Tigné project, yet, it won’t fork out a few thousand euros to ensure the whole area isn’t a rundown dump.

Abela must take Manoel Island back from MIDI. Sant, Zammit Lewis, even Labour’s president Alex Sciberras have openly contradicted Abela.

Nationalist MPs Darren Carabott, Albert Buttigieg, Graziella Attard Previ, Eve Borg Bonello, Claudette Buttigieg, Graham Bencini, Rebekah Borg, Ivan Bartolo and Ivan Castillo and now even Bernard Grech are all on the side of those 29,000 petitioners.

Initially Abela wouldn’t budge – “we can’t throw away the concession”, he insisted, “government would have to pay MIDI hundreds of millions if the contract is torn up”. Didn’t he use the same excuse over Steward’s concession?

Now that the pressure is on he’s “not excluding anything”. Abela has calculated he’ll ditch the developers to save his skin.

Kevin Cassar is a professor of surgery.