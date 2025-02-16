Prime Minister Robert Abela has echoed concerns by the finance minister about Malta’s low birthrate.

Speaking on Sunday, Abela said the low fertility rates, coupled with Malta’s ageing population, are a challenge that cannot be ignored.

He said the country would eventually have to face the realities brough about by this trend.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana told parliament this week that urgent, drastic and expensive action is needed to reverse this trend.

On Sunday Abela said fiscal incentives were not the only solution to encourage people to have more children.

The prime minister acknowledged that many people, including himself, prioritised their careers after leaving university. He added that child-rearing should be a joint responsibility.

On Friday, the Malta Women’s Lobby called for a dedicated task force to examine the issue of low fertility through a multidisciplinary lens.

The lobby said that while a special tax rate for parents may offer some financial relief to families, this singular incentive alone will not address the complex roots of Malta’s demographic challenges.

The lobby group urged a more holistic approach rooted in the importance of supporting families to adopt a “proper work-life balance”.