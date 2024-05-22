Robert Abela is envious of the fact his MEP candidates are prioritising Joseph Muscat over him, Bernard Grech said on Wednesday.

"Robert Abela cannot accept that so many people are flocking to hear Joseph Muscat speak and that MEP candidates are almost giving more importance to Muscat than Abela," the Nationalist Party leader said.

The former prime minister has been invited to attend several campaign activities organised by individual Labour Party candidates ahead of the June 8 European and local elections.

Muscat spoke at a Clint Azzopardi Flores activity on Tuesday and is set to speak at an Alex Agius Saliba event on Wednesday evening.

On Friday, Muscat will start his weekend by supporting another PL MEP candidate, Daniel Attard, and the next day will attend an event by the youngest PL MEP candidate, Sara Marija Vella Gafa.

Addressing supporters in Santa Venera, Grech said Abela cannot accept that Muscat is more popular than him.

That is one of the reasons why he is "falsely alleging" that the PN is preparing a a "trap" for Labour supporters who plan to gather in support of Muscat as he is charged in court.

"He wants to scare people from coming out in support of Joseph Muscat," Grech said.

The PN leader said Abela's allegations are "cheap lies" and conspiracy theories.

He said Abela has stooped so low that his tactics "are better suited for the schoolyard", not of a national leader.

The prime minister's comments on Tuesday were irresponsible and serve to rile people up.

"Don't use these tactics to stop these court cases from taking place, or we will hold you responsible if anything happens to even one person," Grech said.

"You have the responsibility to ensure ensuring there is security everywhere but especially at the courts and outside it - for magistrates and judges but also for business owners and passers-by in Valletta when Muscat is charged".