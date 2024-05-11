Robert Abela wants Chris Fearne to continue as deputy leader of the Labour Party, he told reporters on Saturday.

"Chris Fearne has my absolute trust. Of course he will remain the deputy leader," Abela told reporters in answer to questions.

Fearne was not as categorical about his future in the post.

“That is something I will need to discuss internally," he told Times of Malta when asked whether he would keep his party role. He would not say whether he wanted to stay on.

Robert Abela speaks as he enters PL HQ on Saturday. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Both Abela and Fearne were speaking as they entered Labour Party headquarters on Saturday for a parliamentary group meeting.

The meeting was called on Friday, shortly after Fearne announced he was resigning as minister and stepping aside as Malta's nominee to the EU Commission.

The now-former minister is to face charges of fraud in relation to the deal to privatise three state hospitals. He insists he never did anything wrong but thought it was still best to resign.

It is unclear what the agenda of Saturday's meeting of Labour MPs is, though the impact of Fearne’s resignation is bound to take centre stage in the discussion.

Speaking on Saturday, Abela said that the June 8 MEP elections now took on an added importance, linking the two.

“A strong vote for the PL would also mean a vote of confidence in Chris Fearne,” Abela said.

It remains unclear what that means. What is clear is that Abela and his MPs could not stress enough how important it was for people to send a strong message in favour of the government come June.

One by one as they walked in, they almost infallibly repeated that they are focused on continuing the government’s good work and that people should use their vote to acknowledge that.

