Robert Abela flaunted his government's social credentials on Sunday as the Labour Party gears up for its annual May Day mass meeting.

"On Workers' Day, we will celebrate the gains made by a Labour Government, which include the lowest rate of unemployment in history and the best job opportunities Malta has ever had," Prime Minister Abela said.

The PL leader made no reference to the latest in a series of revelations by Times of Malta into a massive, years-long racket that saw hundreds of people receive €450 monthly payments from the social security department claiming they had severe disabilities they did not actually suffer from.

It has now been revealed that a woman who fraudulently claimed her limbs were “permanently and totally paralysed” was awarded disability benefits anyway, despite walking normally into her interview before the government’s medical board.

Abela also mostly steered clear of Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel hours before the PL leader addressed party supporters in Rabat. He only had a few sentences about tensions in the Middle East.

"Abroad tensions are escalating even till tonight: we will continue spreading a message of peace wherever we are," he said.

As chair of the UN Security Council, Malta has a key role to play in the urgent meeting set for Sunday evening.

Abela lists social initiatives

Meanwhile, Abela said a collective agreement for social workers signed earlier this week was a show of the PL's belief in a strong social sector.

"This is an agreement without precedence in terms of wages, career progression and working conditions," he said.

Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS) workers work with society's most vulnerable, Abela added.

He also referred to a new Għajnsielem care home that finally opened its doors to the elderly: "We could have commercialised that space and opened a hotel, but that is not where our priorities are".

As he listed the government's social initiatives, Abela also referred to a scheme that reduced the recommended retail price for hundreds of food items which he said had helped to curb inflation.

"[The PN] fought tooth and nail not to introduce the scheme, and if it was up to them, they would remove it," Abela said.

Abela appealed to voters to "send a strong message" and vote for the PL in the upcoming June European Parliament and local council elections.