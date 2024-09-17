The portfolio assigned to the Maltese member of the European Commission is "even better than expected" and a vote of confidence in Glenn Micallef, Robert Abela said on Tuesday.

"If I could choose an ideal portfolio, it would be very close to what the European Commission president assigned," the prime minister said. "Glenn has the technical ability for the role, which was recognized by the Commission president in the portfolio she assigned him," he said.

Micallef was named EU Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport, considered to be among the minor roles in the 27-person commission.

But Abela said Micallef’s role would be more influential than the newly created portfolio for the Mediterranean.

Robert Abela is pleased with the portfolio handed to his former chief aide. Video: Jonathan Borg

"I do not agree with the assumption that the Mediterranean portfolio is stronger than the one assigned to us," he said. "The portfolio assigned to us is among the most powerful, has a director general assigned to it, and a strong budget.

"Youth, sport, and culture are all essential for societal development. I believe in the potential of youth; the importance of sport, which has intrinsic value and can contribute to conflict resolution across the world; and the importance of culture as a force that brings people together. Intergenerational fairness is also important," he said.

The portfolio assigned to Malta was more powerful than those assigned to the country in the past, the prime minister said.

Those portfolios included health, maritime affairs, and equality.

Malta's new portfolio means managing a hefty budget of more than €13 billion which includes funds for the EU's youth and sports programme Erasmus+, the NGO funding platform European Solidarity Corps, and the cultural funding stream Creative Europe.

At 35, Micallef is the youngest of the 27 commissioners. His young age means that the average age of the European Commissioners has been reduced significantly, Abela said, adding that this was a very strong message in favour of youth.

Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen had pressured various governments, including Malta’s, to switch male nominees for women to ensure a more gender-balanced commission. Many countries ignored the request.

When asked if the government’s decision to stick to Micallef instead of choosing a female nominee meant that Malta got a weak portfolio, Abela retorted that Malta was given a very strong portfolio.

'Little relevance, even less clout'

Tuesday’s announcement does not mean that Micallef has the job.

The would-be commissioner still needs to face the European Parliament for questioning, in what is known as a grilling. MEPs will then vote for the College of commissioners as a whole. If the vote is favourable, the commissioners will assume office.

While Abela believes Malta got a good deal on Tuesday, international news journal Politico described Malta and Micallef as being among the "losers" in the new commission.

In an analysis of the new potential Commission, it said: "The Maltese candidate’s lack of experience as a minister and short political career led to a portfolio with little relevance at the European level and even less clout".