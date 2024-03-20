Robert Abela said on Wednesday that he was "hopeful" that an agreement could be reached with opposition Leader Bernard Grech on a person to succeed President George Vella by the time his term expires in a fortnight.

"I have not given up hope that before April 4, we will manage to agree on a person who can occupy the post (president)," Abela said.

Under changes to the constitution, the government and the opposition must agree on the next person to take on the role. The constitution lays down that the new president needs to be approved by at least two-thirds of parliament.

The prime minister speaking on Wednesday.

Current president George Vella has said he is unwilling to stay on as president if an agreement on his successor is not reached.

While expressing hopes for an agreement, Abela said he would use his prerogative to temporarily appoint an acting president if no agreement is reached by the end of Vella's term.

"The constitution allows the appointment of an acting president, which is the prime minister's prerogative following consultation with the opposition leader. But I sincerely say that I don't want to reach that point because I believe we will send a strong message if we manage to reach an agreement," Abela said.

Abela said when questioned during an event in Qormi that he had met Grech several times to discuss who the new president should be.

Sense of collaboration

"Those meetings have been constructive and I have appreciated the sense of collaboration that the opposition leader has shown," he said.

"Through the meeting, we have understood each other's points of view," Abela said.

Sources said that Abela and Grech began meeting in February to discuss George Vella's successor.

Times of Malta revealed that the opposition will block any politician who sat in Joseph Muscat's 2017 cabinet including European commissioner Helena Dalli from becoming president.