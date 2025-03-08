Robert Abela has justified Malta’s vote in favour of a €800 billion plan to bolster European defence spending.

Speaking on ONE TV, the prime minister said Malta voted in favour of the deal while ensuring it will not be involved in the purchase of lethal weapons.

EU leaders on Thursday greenlit a plan drawn up by the European Commission that aims to mobilise €800 billion to "re-arm Europe" against the perceived threat from Russia.

Abela has faced criticism over the vote, as he declared prior to the summit that more weapons would not end the war in Ukraine.

The prime minister said on Saturday that through the vote, the government secured guarantees that it would not be involved in arms purchases while not preventing other EU countries from bolstering their defence spending.

Abela said any debts taken on by other EU countries under the €800 billion plan will not be guaranteed by Malta.

Abela: 'Ukraine is not going to win'

The prime minister said a more pragmatic approach needs to be taken to the war.

“Ukraine is not going to win this war,” he declared.

While recognising that Ukraine was the victim of Russian aggression, Abela said a diplomatic solution is needed to end the war.

He acknowledged that EU leaders are split on the issue.

“I think there are those who want a permanent ceasefire, whereas there are those who want Ukraine to win. We really are at a crossroads in Europe,” Abela said.

The prime minister said the government believes in the importance of close relations with United States President Donald Trump.

Abela said Trump’s proposed minerals deal with Ukraine would serve as a security guarantee in itself, as it would mean the US has economic interests in the country which it would want to protect.

The resources deal is intended to give the US access to rare-earth and other critical minerals as part of an overall plan to help Ukraine recover after a proposed truce with Russia.

On Malta’s own security, Abela said EU membership includes mutual defence clauses.

He argued that Malta’s biggest investment should continue to be in diplomacy.

When 57 members of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe were unable to find a leader, they turned to Malta, the prime minister said.

“This gives me huge peace of mind about our security.”