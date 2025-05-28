Updated 1.10pm

Plans to reassign much of Byron Camilleri's portfolio to Owen Bonnici have been called off following talks at Castille on Wednesday morning.

But while that switch is not happening, the prime minister still intends to make "minimal" changes to ministers' portfolios and reward Bonnici, sources said.

One key change, sources said, is swapping out the ministerial portfolio of Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, who was previously responsible for Lands but will now be minister for EU Funds.

Camilleri was initially expected to relinquish responsibility of the police, armed forces, correctional services and civil protection department after a five-and-a-half-year stint as home affairs minister – one of the cabinet’s most time-consuming and sensitive portfolios.

Owen Bonnici, the cabinet’s longest-serving minister and who currently holds the Culture portfolio, was expected to assume that responsibility. Camilleri is understood to have been open to a change of scene.

That adjustment was called off following meetings in Castille on Wednesday morning.

“I will continue to serve in the same sectors as before – home affairs and employment, which was added to my portfolio just over a year ago,” Camilleri told reporters as he exited the office of the prime minister at around 10.45am.

“I thank the prime minister for his continued backing and trust.”

Byron Camilleri speaks to reporters on Wednesday morning. Video: Daniel Ellul

While the Camilleri-Bonnici switch was called off, government sources said that the prime minister would nonetheless be reconfiguring some cabinet responsibilities, including adding some to Bonnici’s portfolio.

They also said they expected Camilleri’s portfolio to be slightly adjusted.

Bonnici to meet PM

Bonnici is expected to meet with the prime minister to discuss the proposed changes to his current portfolio - National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government - on Wednesday.

The meeting comes two days Abela gave Bonnici a ringing endorsement that sparked rumours of an imminent cabinet reshuffle.

“Fire Owen Bonnici? No way,” Abela said when asked if he intended to demote the minister over controversy concerning a consultancy contract. Abela added that he intended to back Bonnici “with greater force” in the coming days.

Government sources told Times of Malta that Abela is reluctant to add any new members into cabinet and wants to keep the changes as minimal as possible.

Ministers seen entering Castille

Among those seen entering Castille were Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, who was among those touted as a potential successor to Bonnici as Culture Minister, and Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul.

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and Andy Ellul were seen entering - and then exiting - Castille. Videos: Daniel Ellul

Both confirmed they were summoned for meetings but declined to provide any details as they exited Castille.

Zrinzo Azzopardi told reporters he would remain a minister. Sources later told Times of Malta he will be made responsible for EU Funds, which currently falls under the prime minister's direct responsibility.

Earlier on Wednesday, sources said the prime minister wanted to give Camilleri a "breather".

The home affairs minister had already tendered his resignation last February following a heist from an army barracks, with the Abela-led government turning that offer down at the time.

He assumed the home affairs portfolio soon after Robert Abela became prime minister in 2020.

A lawyer by profession and a former mayor of Fgura, Camilleri was first elected to parliament in 2017. Last year, he was also given additional responsibilities for employment.

Sources said the decision to keep Camilleri as home affairs minister would have knock-on effects on other planned changes, such as reassigning Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi to the culture.