Prime Minister Robert Abela inaugurated a new concert zone at the Ta' Qali national park on Friday evening.

The site on which the park extension was carried out was previously home to a concrete factory and an illegal dumping site.

Its transformation into a new recreational is a testament to the government's commitment to providing more green and open spaces for families. From a once abandoned site that had become overtaken with illegally dumped construction waste, the project had seen the creation of a new park that could cater for large events and serve as a new green area.

"We could have easily been here today to inaugurate a new factory, but while investment in the economic sector is important, it is equally important to invest in projects like this that improve people's lives," Abela said.

The project, which cost €16 million, is just one of a chain of initiatives that the government is undertaking to widen green regeneration in Ta' Qali, he added.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bonett said that such projects show that the government is being proactive in working to improve people's quality of life.

"This project incorporates both our dedication to sustainable development while ensuring that our collective future is built on the principles of innovation, responsibility and inclusivity," he said.

"This is evidence of a government that is dedicated to progress and the bettering of society."

Parliamentary Secretary for Public Works Omar Farrugia and Ta' Qali National Park CEO Jason Micallef were also in attendance.