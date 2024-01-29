Updated 430pm with PL reaction

Robert Abela’s criticism of a magistrate is irresponsible and dangerous, the Nationalist Party said on Monday as it called on the prime minister to publicly apologise.

PN Justice spokesperson Karol Aquilina urged magistrates and judges to continue doing their jobs without caving in to the pressure exerted on them by Abela, which Aquilina described as “unjust and abusive”.

“The courts are democracy’s final bastion to ensure people’s rights are respective and the government is held accountable for any abuses of power or excesses,” Aquilina said in a statement on Monday. “The PN has full faith in our judges and magistrates, who have the wisdom and courage to carry out their duties without fear or favour.”

The PN statement follows a five-minute outburst by the prime minister on Friday.

Abela stridently criticised Magistrate Gabriella Vella for, in his view, taking too long to conclude a magisterial inquiry into people involved in the fraudulent hospitals privatisation deal. Without mentioning the magistrate by name, Abela said the inquiry was taking too long and questioned whether it was being timed to coincide with the European Parliament elections, to be held this summer.

His criticism echoes that of his predecessor Joseph Muscat, who is fighting in court to have the magistrate taken off the case. Muscat alleges that Vella is impartial because of social media posts published by her relatives.

In its statement on Monday, the PN said it expected Abela to issue a public apology for his statements. It also thanked judges and magistrates for the work they do.

PL says it is the PN that continuously attacks the judiciary

Reacting, PL said it was the PN and its allies that continuously attacked the judiciary.

"It was no coincidence that the spokesperson for the PN, Karol Aquilina, issued a statement moments after Robert Aquilina [head of Repubblika] held a conference with the same content."

The PN needs to understand that legitimate questions are not attacks, PL said in a statement.

A PL government under the leadership of Robert Abela had strengthened the institutions and their independence: "This does not mean that one does not ask for the highest form of accountability as happens in all democratic institutions.

"No State institution is exempt from the people's scrutiny," the PL added.