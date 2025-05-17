Robert Abela has a lot to say about the Nationalist Party, particularly about its leadership. He seems strangely interested in whether the PN should change leader, how united it is and what direction it should take.

The truth is, Abela would do well to stop worrying about the opposition and start facing the reality about his own leadership. His leadership has thrashed the Labour Party, and those around Abela put the blame on him.

Yes, it is true that the PN has had internal debates. It always has. And it always will. That’s not a weakness – it’s a mark of a political party that’s alive, thinking and willing to engage in self-reflection.

The PN has nothing to hide. That’s the nature of a party that is in renewal and that believes in democratic dialogue.

It is as clear as day that Abela’s sudden concern about the PN leadership isn’t genuine. It’s tactical. It’s an attempt to shift attention away from something far more serious: the growing discontent and fatigue within his own Labour Party, more specifically, the discontent with him.

Behind closed doors, many in the Labour Party are fed up. Fed up of being left out of decisions. Fed up of a leadership style that centralises everything around a shrinking inner circle. Fed up of seeing the party drift into arrogance, disconnected from its roots.

If ever there was a symbol of entitlement, that’s Abela. If ever there was a Labour leader who knows nothing about real labour, that’s Abela. If ever there was a prime minister who decides without consulting even his close confidants, that’s him. Abela may believe he has control but control is not the same as respect. There are MPs on his own benches who no longer believe in the direction Labour is taking, and there are many of them. But Abela is egocentric. He is too wrapped up in his own PR machine to notice. For Abela, it’s all about Abela.

He will be remembered as the Labour leader who completely severed ties with the working class. With his elitist stance, he can never and will never understand what his party’s core voter wants.

While Abela tries to sow doubt about Bernard Grech, he should remember this: the PN does not take instructions from him. His opinion on our leadership is irrelevant. The decisions of the PN are taken by its members, not by a prime minister desperate to deflect attention from his own failures.

Because, make no mistake, the real crisis is not in the PN. It’s in a country run by a government that has lost its way and a prime minister whose grip on reality is slipping.

From skyrocketing living costs to chaotic planning policies, from unaffordable housing to endless traffic at all times of the day, from silent backbenchers to restless core voters, Abela is surrounded by signs of decline. And the louder he talks about the PN, the more obvious it becomes that he’s trying to cover up the noise inside his own ranks.

Leadership isn’t about headlines and camera shots. It’s about facing problems, not hiding behind distractions.

Abela should stop looking across the aisle and start looking behind him. Because that’s where his real problems lie.

Christine Amaira

Christine Amaira works at the Nationalist Party’s Communications Office.