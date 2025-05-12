Repubblika's Robert Aquilina said on Monday he had given a statement to the CID claiming Angelo Gafà intentionally ensured suspects linked to the hospitals' deal were not interrogated by the police.

In a statement on Facebook, Aquilina said he had voluntarily spoken to the Criminal Investigations Department within the Malta Police Force about a series of events "of a grievous nature".

The statement was recorded on camera at the CID's office, he said.

Aquilina said he will not divulge what he said to the CID, making an exception when it comes to a claim that the Police Commissioner was undermining a criminal investigation into fraud and corruption linked to the hospitals' deal.

"I explained how Gafà did this by, among others, making sure none of the dozens of people identified as suspects by the magistrate were interrogated by the police.

"I explained how Gafà and other people wanted to avoid, at all costs, that one of the identified people gives in during the interrogation. I explained how they were determined to ensure avoiding another 'Melvyn Theuma' who identifies accomplices in the hospitals' case."

He claimed Gafà did not use strong and efficient tools afforded by the law, such as offering the possibility to become state witnesses in court.

However, in the same statement, Aquilina said he was sure that no steps will be taken over his claims, as Gafà had introduced a culture of bullying that stopped officials from carrying out their duties in the best interest of justice.

"I'm convinced, however, that there will be a time when the leadership and behavior of Gafà will be investigated by the Force itself or some other inquiry, in a bid to ensure the rule-of-law in our country."