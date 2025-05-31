Repubblika's co-founder and honorary president, Robert Aquilina has been questioned by police following an alleged case of domestic violence against his wife.

Sources told Times of Malta the incident happened on Friday night, when a fixed point police officer stationed outside the family's residence heard shouting indoors.

The officer was initially told there was no need to intervene, but a few minutes later, Aquilina’s wife emerged and requested assistance.

She subsequently underwent a domestic violence risk assessment by Appoġġ assessors, who concluded she was at high risk, sources said.

Aquilina was interrogated by police at the corps' Floriana headquarters and is expected to be charged under summons.

He declined to comment when contacted.

His lawyer, Arthur Azzopardi said his client was denying all accusations and had full faith in judicial institutions to clear his name.

Azzopardi said he was outraged at information from the police being leaked.

"We have full faith in the case's investigating officers, but not in the police corps as an institution. This is further evidence that the police as an institution does not work," Azzopardi said.

Aquilina, a notary by profession, leads the Malta branch of the Giovanni Falcone foundation and is honorary president of Repubblika, the rule of law NGO he co-founded.

In a statement, Repubblika said it was shocked by the news and is trying to get a clearer picture of the situation. The NGO said it will be meeting to decide the way forward.

"Our thoughts are with the Aquilina family in this difficult time. Needless to say, and without any prejudice to the circumstances currently being reported in the press, we do not condone domestic violence in any shape or form," the statement concluded.