Robert Aquilina has resigned from the rule of law NGO Repubblika after reports on Saturday about an alleged domestic violence case that saw him being questioned at police headquarters.

"I am taking this step so that no one can use this case to hinder the just cause being fought by Repubblika for our country," he said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He has however denied any wrongdoing and asked for his privacy to be respected.

Aquilina said he wanted to "deny in the most categoric and absolute manner" that he did anything wrong.

He said that while he would not repeat what he told the police, out of respect and love for his family, the inquiring magistrate refused a request by the police commissioner to order his arrest, and even allowed him to return home to his family.

"These facts, on their own, are quite important, especially in cases such as this," he said.

Aquilina said he could not but note that the police force, under the command of Commissioner Gafà, even in such a delicate moment for his family, had not shirked from leaking private information to others, and a photographer was waiting when he called at police headquarters.

Aquilina admitted that over the past years and months his marriage had gone through difficulties and he regretted that this would lead him and his wife to go their separate ways.

He said that in the same way as he had always respected the privacy of others, he was asking others to now respect the privacy of his family in such difficult times, if anything out of respect for his three minor children.

Resignation

Aquilina said that with immediate effect he was resigning his membership of Repubblika and would no longer remain its honorary president.

He was also suspending his representation in Fondazione Falcone and membership of its general council.

Aquilina thanked all those who had offered him and his family their support.

In a two-line statement, Repubblika said it had received Robert Aquilina’s resignation letter. It said it had noted the letter’s contents and accepted his resignation.

Robert Aquilina co-founded Repubblika in November 2018 and served as its president for several years.

In April 2024 he was appointed its honorary president as he moved on to found the Malta branch of the Giovanni Falcone Foundation.

Aquilina has been a leading voice on rule of law issues for several years and is among the most vociferous critics of the ruling Labour government. He became an activist after the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017 and was instrumental in organising the 2019 protests that eventually led to Joseph Muscat's resignation.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has often branded him and Repubblika the "extremist faction" of the Nationalist Party opposition.