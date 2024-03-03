Robert Micallef has decided to contest for the post of MFA president in this month’s elections after hearing the plea of several member clubs and associations for the need for change in how football is developed in Malta and is basing his presidency on integrity, transparency and accountability.

The Santa Lucia president was speaking to the media during a news conference where he launched his bid for the top seat at the local governing body of football where he will go head to head with incumbent Bjorn Vassallo at the elections in the General Assembly on March 15.

“I always had the dream that one day I would fill the highest role in Maltese football,” Micallef said.

“Maybe not in this election, but in the past weeks, I was contacted by several clubs and member associations for the need for change in how the game is managed here in Malta.

“I believe that it’s time for a change in leadership and someone with renewed motivation to take football forward.

