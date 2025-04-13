If you had any doubt that Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà is Robert Abela’s puppet, listen to his interview with Andrew Azzopardi. His gabfest was both revealing and disturbing.

He shamelessly engaged in Abela’s favourite entertainment – bashing Jason Azzopardi. He promoted Abela’s latest magisterial “reform”.

You’d think he was Labour’s chief propagandist – maybe he is. Or maybe he’s just sucking up to the prime minister.

After all, Abela made him police commissioner, and Labour piled lucrative allowances on top of his salary. Gafà must feel eternally indebted to the prime minister. That might explain his intense desire to impress the leader with his unthinking devotion.

If that interview was meant to reassure the public, it had the opposite effect. It exposed the real Gafà – a prickly, thin-skinned snowflake who can’t conceal his political bias if his life depended on it. What sort of police commissioner descends into Labour’s mockery of its adversaries on live radio, ridiculing Azzopardi for apologising after facing libel procedures?

Which police commissioner openly berates and undermines a private citizen for exerting his right to request magisterial inquiries?

If any evidence were needed of Gafà’s unfitness for his role, he provided it in bucketloads. He should be apologising for his abject failure to act over any of the shocking criminal rackets. He should be begging forgiveness for his masterly inactivity over every damning NAO report, every incriminating standards commissioner’s decision and every shocking ombudsman’s conclusion.

He should be ashamed to show his face after studiously ignoring for years the catalogue of reports by investigative journalists of rampant corruption. Even worse, he’s allowed himself to be used by Labour MPs to persecute their adversaries.

When Rosianne Cutajar filed a criminal complaint against Mark Camilleri simply because he’d revealed the truth, Gafà investigated Camilleri at lightning speed. Within hours, Camilleri was charged. Yet, when an NAO report exposed Cutajar’s fake consultancy post, Gafà deviously closed both eyes. ADPD filed a criminal complaint and called on Gafà to investigate Cutajar. But Gafà lost all his “enthusiasm and zeal”.

When Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo was found with a historical artefact in his possession, Gafà took no action.

When Carmen Ciantar, Chris Fearne’s chief canvasser and FMS CEO, asked Gafà to investigate false claims about her with urgency, he duly obliged. In no time, Gafà informed Ciantar that his force had concluded “exhaustive investigations into bribery allegations and there were no grounds for any criminal action against her”.

Those investigations were so exhaustive that they failed to identify who was behind the lies. It had to be investigative journalists who revealed that Steward’s Armin Ernst was peddling those lies using millions of taxpayers’ money. Gafà’s work was done for him by the media. But Gafà still took no action against Ernst and Ralph de la Torre.

Pilatus Bank had its banking licence withdrawn. Financial intelligence reports flagged evidence of money laundering and serious shortcomings. Pilatus was fined €4.9 million for allowing shady cash flows into Malta.

Its owner was arrested in the US on money laundering charges and sanctions-busting, but on conviction walked free on a technicality. Yet, Gafà never charged its chairman, Ali Sadr Hasheminejad. He was too close to Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Yorgen Fenech, all of whom trundled off to Ali Sadr’s lavish Tuscan wedding.

Angelo Gafà must be held accountable - Kevin Cassar

Konrad Mizzi was designated by the US State Department for “involvement in significant corruption”. He was banned from ever entering the US because of his “involvement in corrupt acts that included using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit”.

Yet, Gafà had no urgency in investigating and prosecuting him. James Piscopo, former Labour CEO, has been under investigation for years for suspicious payments and undeclared offshore funds, corruption, tax evasion and money laundering. Gafà still hasn’t charged him.

The court ordered a criminal investigation of former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar. But Gafà ignored the magistrate.

Ian Abdilla, former economics crime unit head, slept on the ‘Panama Papers revelations’. Gafà gave him a medal.

Gafà told The Malta Independent that “police investigations are ongoing” over the Vitals-Steward mega fraud.

“Definitely, the police are investigating,” Gafà claimed. It turned out the police weren’t investigating at all. Gafà brought all sorts of excuses why his police force didn’t carry out its own investigation into the massive €400 million Vitals-Steward hospital concession.

After first refusing to explain his inaction, Gafà claimed he simply couldn’t investigate because he “had no access to financial documents seized as part of a magisterial inquiry”. So how is the FBI investigating then?

How come de la Torre’s and Ernst’s electronic devices were seized by the Americans? Gafà had years to do so himself while Ernst was in Malta.

He could have seized electronic equipment from the prime minister’s office and the health ministry, besides servers belonging to Steward. But Gafà did nothing. Ernst was too close to Muscat. Steward funds were still circuitously finding their way into Muscat’s BOV bank account.

Gafà did nothing about the millions of euros that found their way into Fenech’s 17 Black off the Mozura windfarm deal. The €274 million St Vincent de Paul deal broke the law, the auditor concluded. But Gafà hasn’t investigated or prosecuted anybody.

When the standards commissioner recommended that Justyne Caruana’s abusive contract for her boyfriend, Danjel Bogdanovic, should be referred to the police, Gafà took no action.

The commissioner highlighted Caruana’s potential violation of articles 124 and 125 of the Criminal Code, articles carrying a six-month jail term. Under the excuse of the Police Act, nobody knows whether she was investigated. She certainly hasn’t been charged.

The least Gafà could do is remain silent. ‘Lashing out’ at private individuals is not the role of the police commissioner.

Defending politically charged decisions to reform the law on magisterial inquiries is totally unacceptable. His role is ensuring any suspicion of criminality is investigated and perpetrators prosecuted irrespective of their status or political affiliation.

Instead, Gafà uses his power to selectively target government critics while studiously ignoring flagrant massive crimes committed at the highest political level.

Now he’s even using his airtime to make politically partisan statements and promote Labour’s propaganda.

The top priority for a new government should be to remove Abela’s puppet from his post, subject him to a thorough investigation and prosecute him for his abject dereliction of duty and abuse of office.

Gafà must be held accountable.

Kevin Cassar is a professor of surgery.