Roberta Metsola believes she has enough support from the EU’s political groups to seek re-election for a second term as European Parliament president.

Metsola confirmed yesterday that she will run for the post and plans to submit her nomination papers tomorrow, though she insisted she will continue focusing on Malta.

In an interview with Times of Malta on Friday, the EP president was categorical: “I have the support to do it.

“And I maintained that support because throughout the past two-and-a-half years I never abdicated my responsibility to work with all political parties on issues that impact all citizens, including Maltese and Gozitans.”

It was Metsola’s first interview with Times of Malta after she secured the biggest-ever vote count for a Maltese election candidate. During the MEP elections last weekend, she received more than 87,000 first-count votes, surpassing former star candidates like Simon Busuttil, Miriam Dalli and Alfred Sant by far.

Metsola was elected president of the European Parliament in January 2022 and her term comes to an end now, but she can seek a second term as president after she was re-elected an MEP last weekend and her EU political party – the European People’s Party (EPP) – won the majority of seats in the parliament, while the rival Socialists did not fare as well.

The only EP president to have enjoyed two terms in office was German MEP Martin Schulz. She dismissed speculation that her name was being touted for European Commission president, replacing incumbent Ursula von der Leyen. She said the majority of heads of state will likely agree to reappoint the German president for another term next week.

Back in Malta, the MEP result raised questions on whether the PN’s success was largely dependent on her. She dismissed that, saying the results trickling in from the local councils elections also echo the same message people sent in the MEP election, even though she was not on the ballot sheet.

“I’m glad I was part of a campaign that conveyed effective messages and my role and the role of our party is to build on that.”

‘Government no longer invincible’

Asked whether she believes the PN can win the next general election, Metsola replied: “Yes, I think Robert Abela’s government is no longer invincible.

“And we were working not just for the election, but for a longer-term plan on infrastructure, the environment, security, education, and the social services pillar, among others. I was in talks with the PN leader on the way forward – on a campaign that sees society believe in the PN. We have started to feel that, and we can build on it.”

She also said that despite having worked hard on the campaign, the party did not expect such an encouraging result. By Sunday morning, party officials and herself were still anticipating a wider voter gap.

“But when the result began to unravel, we realised people had, in fact, put aside the hysterical and tribal narratives and gone out to vote,” she said.

“It’s still not a win for me though. It will be a win when the PN wins the general election.”

‘I’m here, no?’

She dodged questions on whether she would enter the Maltese political scene if she knew it could help the PN win the next general election.

“I’m here, no?” she said, when asked whether she plans on returning to Malta.

“I do not distinguish between being elected in Malta or in the EU parliament because I ultimately see myself as a Maltese member of parliament,” she said.

“I come here every week and work within the party and on the streets, listening to people’s aspirations and advocating for citizens’ rights, because that is what people want from politics.”

Asked if she wished she could serve as Malta’s prime minister one day, Metsola did not rule it out.

“Our country can do much better and it can be run better. If I can be part of that wave of change, I will be there,” she said.

Metsola was very cautious when commenting on the magisterial inquiry into the hospitals deal. She said that unlike Abela, she would never “pass judgement on the judiciary”.

She said the people charged in court should shoulder responsibility but would not specify whether she meant through resignations or otherwise.

She also would not say whether she expected other people, aside from Chris Fearne, to resign, and would not comment on his resignation and his failed prospect of becoming Malta’s next European commissioner but said the country could not afford to carry that “shadow”.

“I don’t think the country affords to be mentioned [overseas] for the wrong reasons again,” she said.