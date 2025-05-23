European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has been honoured with the Timișoara Award for European Values, in recognition of her courageous and inspiring leadership as well as her unwavering dedication to democracy and European solidarity.

The award was presented by the Mayor of the Romanian city of Timișoara, Dominic Fritz, who described President Metsola as “an inspiration to all those who believe that politics does not need to be dirty, but applied love to the world.”

The President of the European Council Antonio Costa praised Metsola’s “remarkable leadership and dedication to promote European values both within and beyond the EU and for speaking boldly for the voiceless”.

He added that Metsola’s ability to bridge divides has shown Europeans that their voice counts and that reaching compromise is not only possible but remains the best way forward.

“Your voice is a beacon for unity and resilience,” concluded Costa.

Metsola said with this award “we at the European Parliament renew our promise to defend the values that brought us together.”