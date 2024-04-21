President Myriam Spiteri Debono received the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, on a courtesy call on Saturday.

The Office of the President said President Spiteri Debono expressed her hope to foster good will and trust among those who are instrumental in bringing about change. She also underlined the importance of encouraging people to vote in the upcoming European Parliament elections in June.

She thanked Metsola for her visit.

Metsola, congratulated President Spiteri Debono on her appointment.

She said that the presidency of Myriam Spiteri Debono was a significant step in the history of Malta. 

She hoped that this presidency would have an impact on Maltese society, will unite the people, and will be instrumental in encouraging more public participation from youth and the people. 

