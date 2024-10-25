Roberta Metsola had an hour-long audience with Pope Francis on Friday during which the two discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, migration and the situation in the Middle East.

The European Parliament President and Maltese MEP was hosted by the Pope at the Vatican.

On Ukraine, Metsola reiterated that the EU was unwavering in its strong support to Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression.”

Metsola and the Pope. Video: Vatican Media

The also discussed migration, with Metsola stressing the need to ensure no country or person was left alone in seeking protection, and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, with Metsola saying Europe was working to encourage de-escalation and finding a sustainable way forward in the region to achieve long-term peace.

Humanity and the quest for peace will always remain at the centre of the European Parliament’s work, Metsola told the Pope as she praised his tireless work and leadership in promoting reconciliation and peace.