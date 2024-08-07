Top local artists are uniting to perform at the fifth edition of Rock for Richmond, the fundraising concert in aid of the Richmond Foundation.

This year’s edition, being held on August 17, will be headlined by Brodu, who will perform alongside Dolls for Idols, Bark Bark Disco and Stephanie Sant. An Espionage DJ set will cap off the night.

Rock for Richmond brings together a community of like-minded people in support of Richmond Foundation’s mental health services and advocacy. The foundation has served as Malta’s foremost mental health non-profit organisation since its set-up more than 30 years ago.

Richmond serves its clients both through community-based support across more than half a dozen residential locations, as well as through individual support sessions, interventions, advocacy, and awareness-raising efforts.

Commenting on the concert’s significance to the mental health non-profit, Richmond Foundation CEO Daniela Calleja Bitar said the event is quite unique in Malta.

“Rock for Richmond brings music and mental health together in a down-to-earth event with a genuine community feel that’s difficult to find elsewhere.”

“We’re really thankful to each and every artist, sponsor, attendee and contributor that makes this event a success. Every ticket sold is a boost of support to Richmond’s cause − advocating for and providing quality mental health services in Malta,” she said.

Following in the successful footsteps of previous editions, this year’s Rock for Richmond will be held at the Greek Amphitheatre at Ġnien L-Għarusa tal-Mosta. Doors open at 7.30pm.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit the event’s Facebook page and www.richmond.org.mt.