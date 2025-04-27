Malta’s premier alternative music festival, Rock the South, is back for its 12th edition. Taking place on the first weekend of May at the iconic Zion Bar in Marsascala, Rock the South promises an electrifying mix of the finest local and international alternative acts across multiple stages.

Since its inception, Rock the South has been a staple of Malta’s live music scene, bringing together diverse sounds, high-energy performances and a strong community of music lovers.

This year is no different, with a powerhouse lineup featuring Brodu, Beangrowers, Xtruppaw, JOON + Band, Dolls for Idols, The Violent Violets, BILA, Eyes to Argus, Bark Bark Disco, Bikini Beach (DE), Colgate (IT), and many more.

In addition to the live band performances, the festival will feature silent disco sessions, DJ sets and a variety of entertainment spread across different areas of the venue.

Rock the South is taking place on the first weekend of May.

“This year is a celebration of some of the very best our alternative scene has to offer,” says Nick Morales, the festival’s founder and organiser. “Audiences can expect a solid mix of established acts and exciting new faces. We’re also thrilled to welcome two incredible international bands – Bikini Beach from Germany and Colgate from Italy plus Ara Lil Yoon who are based in Germany but have Maltese members.

“I always say, if someone wants a real taste of what Malta’s alternative scene is all about, Rock the South is the place to be.”

Morales went on to say that in the festival’s three days, audiences will be able to get a very good idea of the scene’s energy, diversity and raw talent.

Samwel Mallia, another fellow organiser and the man behind the design of this year’s event poster, echoes Morales’s sentiments about the festival’s stature in Malta’s alternative music scene.

“I keep telling people it’s the most ‘Rock the South-iest’ Rock the South ever, as just as Nick said, it truly feels like the most comprehensive snapshot and celebration of all that this alternative festival and the alternative scene at large keeps building itself up to across twelve editions,” he says.

A real taste of what Malta’s alternative scene is all about

This year’s Rock the South will feature mainstay names playing the festival for the first time such as Djun and Xtruppaw, with this being the latter’s second comeback gig ever. The Violent Violets are also performing in a live band setup once again and newer artists Motherknives, hot off their debut show a few months back, will also feature onstage.

“This year also feels like yet another upgrade to how the dynamic space at Zion will be utilised, with plenty of flow between the two main stages and chill out/skate park area, not to mention the Silent Disco now also taking over the main stages after-hours as opposed to smaller tent areas from years past,” Mallia went on.

“Rock the South has grown massively since that very first edition,” reminisces Morales. “What started out as a simple gig I put together to host some Italian friends has now evolved into one of the longest-running and most beloved festivals on the island.

“Sometimes the best things happen almost by accident – and that’s how it feels with RTS. It was born out of pure passion for live music and a love for the local scene, and over time it found its place as a yearly tradition. The audience has always given us incredible support – year after year, they show up, they engage, and they help create that special atmosphere we’re known for.

“That’s what keeps us going, along with the bands themselves. I really believe local artists need more well-organised, passionate events where they can shine, and RTS is one of those rare platforms that has stayed true to that mission from day one,” he concludes.

Rock the South Malta 12th edition full lineup

Firday, May 2

Silent Disco: Lithium vs DJ Bob Presents Indie Sleaze

Cisk Stage: Brodu, JOON + Band, Motherknives

Jager Stage: Djun, Colgate (IT)

Saturday, May 3

Silent Disco: ĦAJ

Cisk Stage: The Violent Violets, Beangrowers, Eyes to Argus, Bark Bark Disco

Jager Stage: Dolls for Idols, Beesqueeze, Bikini Beach (DE), Shostakovich’s Nightmare

Sunday, May 4

Cisk Stage: Xtruppaw, BNI, BILA, The Ranch, Ara Lil Yoon (DE), Hemplifier, Five Years From Now, Mike Bugeja

Jager Stage: Club Murder, Haine, Dalam, The Velts, Double Standard, Ferret, From Sheep to Wolves

Tickets for Rock the South, taking place between May 2-4 at Zion, Marsascala, are available at shop.trackagescheme.com/event/rock-south-2025. The event is sponsored by Converse, Urban Jungle, Festivals Malta, Visits Malta, Cisk, Jagermeister, Amrita Footcare and Wellness centre, Calypso radio, Amazonica, German Embassy Valletta, Besteam, Yuva by Clinton, Kewn Records, White Noise, Zion.