Keyboardist Harry Waters, the son of legendary Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, will be joining tribute band BritFloyd during their performance at the Għaxaq Music Festival on July 31.

Known for his masterful keyboard performances and rich musical heritage, Harry has toured extensively with his father, bringing the iconic sounds of Pink Floyd to life for fans around the globe.

BritFloyd, who are coming to Malta as part of their P.U.L.S.E tour, have captivated audiences worldwide with their meticulous attention to detail, stunning light shows and live renditions of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits.

The Għaxaq Music Festival has already announced another two concerts, featuring Julian Marley, son of Jamaican reggae star Bob Marley on July 24, and Irish singer-songwriter Ronan Keating, former member of the popular 1990s boyband Boyzone, on July 27.

Tickets for all the concerts are available from showshappening.com.