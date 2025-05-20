A Romanian man has been charged with "conspiracy to commit arson," London police said Tuesday after a series of fires at properties linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Stanislav Carpiuc, 26, has been accused of plotting with Ukrainian Roman Lavrynovych and was to appear in court on Tuesday, the Metropolitan police said.

Carpiuc was arrested at Luton Airport, police said Saturday, while 21-year-old Lavrynovych was detained on May 13 and has been remanded in custody by a court on three charges of arson with intent to endanger life.

A third man was detained on Monday in connection with a fire in a car, and blazes at two London properties linked to Starmer.

They have been investigated by the Met's counter-terrorism command.

Carpiuc has been also charged with "intending to damage the property" and "intending to endanger the life of another," the police said in a statement.

The charges relate to a car fire on May 8 in the Kentish Town area of London, a blaze on May 11 in front of the entrance of a nearby property in Islington, and the fire at Starmer's home overnight May 11 to May 12, the prosecutor's office has said.

Starmer is still the owner of the Kentish Town house, where he lived until he moved into the prime minister's official residence at 10 Downing Street in July 2024, according to the British press.