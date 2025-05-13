Blue, a Romanian ride-hailing service powered by Malta’s eCabs Technologies, has expanded to Brașov. Blue’s mother company, Autonom, is the largest private vehicle leasing operator in Romania.

This marks Blue’s second Romanian city after its debut in Bucharest in 2023.

With this expansion, the eCabs Technologies ride-hailing platform is now active in six European markets: Malta, Athens (Greece), Bucharest and Brașov (Romania), Berlin (Germany), and Bristol (UK).

Running on a fleet of premium vehicles, including Teslas and Mercedes EQEs, Blue is cornering the premium niche market in Romania.

Matthew Bezzina, founder and CEO of eCabs Technologies, said the launch in Brașov is a significant step forward that reflects the strength of eCabs’ platform and the strategic nature of its partnerships.

“Our partnership in Romania is one of our flagship projects. The corporate pedigree and commitment to excellence of our partners there align perfectly with our own mission to transform urban mobility. Together, we are scaling Blue across Romania, delivering a service powered by cutting-edge technology and backed by years of proven operational expertise,” Bezzina said.

He added that the pace of expansion reflects growing interest from operators across Europe.

“This second city launch in such a short period underscores the appetite for our model. We’re currently in active discussions with corporate partners in major cities across Europe and beyond.”

With a population of over 20 million, and more than 11 million annual tourist arrivals, the Romanian transportation market offers exciting possibilities.

Brașov in particular enjoys year-round tourism, making it an attractive ride-hailing market.

Blue managing partner Andrei Stancu said the Romanian market is ready for a shift in quality and customer expectations.

“The ride-hailing space in Romania has long suffered from low service standards and outdated vehicles, driven by a race to the bottom on price. With Blue, we saw a clear gap—and an opportunity—to set a new benchmark. We’re delivering a premium yet accessible service that’s built on safety, reliability, and a tech-driven user experience, operating 24/7 with modern, high-quality vehicles,” Stancu said.

Last month eCabs Technologies announced the successful completion of an €18 million product development programme — one of the largest locally funded tech initiatives to date — which culminated in a market-ready SaaS platform built specifically for regulated and complex ride-hailing environments.

Shortly after the announcement, Prime Minister Robert Abela paid an inaugural visit to the tech company’s new headquarters in St Julian’s’ Mercury Towers.

Founded in Malta, eCabs Technologies is a ride-hailing SaaS provider empowering local operators to compete with global brands through smart, regulation-adaptive technology.

With operations in six cities and a platform built for scale, compliance, and AI-driven optimisation, eCabs Technologies is redefining urban mobility across Europe - and beyond.

eCabs Technologies’ platform is more than just software — it's a complete, battle-tested operating system for modern mobility providers.

The eCabs platform has been engineered in partnership with industry-leading technology partners.

These best-in-class integrations ensure a seamless, scalable, and regulation-compliant experience for operators and end-users alike: