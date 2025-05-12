Ronald Mizzi, who resigned as permanent secretary when he was indicted in the Vitals hospitals case, has now been reinstated and is now serving in the Office of the Prime Minister.

His reappointment was announced by the government on Monday evening. He will be responsible for the implementation and coordination of Malta Vision 2050.

Mizzi was the top civil servant under then health minister Konrad Mizzi at the time when the deal to hand over three hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare was conceived, negotiated and awarded. The deal was annulled by the courts after finding fraud.

In his resignation letter last July Mizzi had said that he was “confident that facts will emerge in court which will absolve me".

He stepped down while serving in the Economic Affairs Ministry, a few hours after a court ruled that he and 13 others – including former deputy prime Minister Chris Fearne and Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna were to stand trial in connection with the scandal. They face charges of fraud amounting to over €5,000, making fraudulent gains, misappropriation and committing crimes they were duty-bound to prevent.

The government on Monday also announced that Renzo Degabriele has been appointed permanent secretary at the Health Ministry and Mario Borg has taken over as permanent secretary at the Ministry of Gozo and Planning.