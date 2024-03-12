Cristiano Ronaldo scored in extra time but Al Nassr side were dumped out of the Asian Champions League quarter-finals on penalties by Al Ain on Monday.

The 39-year-old Portuguese was the only Al Nassr player to score in the shootout as his Saudi side went out 3-1 on penalties, the tie having ended 4-4 on aggregate.

It was a frustrating night for the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward, who missed a sitter from three yards with the goal gaping in normal time in Riyadh.

Beaten 1-0 in the first leg in the United Arab Emirates, Ronaldo took the quarter-final to penalties when he held his nerve from the spot in the 118th minute.

