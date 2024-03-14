The roof of a home in Birkirkara was brought crashing down on Thursday afternoon, with police attributing that to a construction site next door.

The incident on Triq Fleur-de-Lys was reported to emergency services at 12.45pm.

A police spokesperson said initial indications are that a boundary wall on a construction site collapsed onto the roof of an adjacent property. The weight of that collapse caused the roof to give way.

Luckily, there was nobody inside the affected property at the time and nobody was injured. Both the police and Civil Protection Department were called to the site.

The Building and Construction Regulator immediately issued a stop works order for the construction site.

The site plan of the construction site involved in the incident. Photo: PA

The construction site involved the demolition of an existing house, excavation works and the construction of a four-floor block of apartments with a groundfloor shop.

Submitted by applicant Sergio Camilleri and architect Wayne Scerri, its planning application dates back to 2018.

The PA approved the application in June 2019 but public documents filed with the PA suggest works only got under way in March 2023, when the applicant submitted method statements.

Thursday's incident comes just hours before MPs are due to debate an Opposition motion concerning recommendations made by a public inquiry to reform the construction sector.

The motion calls on the government to implement all recommendations of the Sofia inquiry within six-months and for three government ministers to resign.