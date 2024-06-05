A man who allegedly attacked his roommate during an argument triggered by suspicions over some missing cash, was granted bail upon arraignment.

Police officers came across the injured man lying on the ground on a Birzebbuġa street at around 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

He said that he had been injured during a row with his roommate in their flat.

The man was taken to hospital while the suspected aggressor, Abdifatah Abdullahi Gafow, turned up at the police station claiming that the two had fought over some €150 which had gone missing.

Gafow, a 33-year old Somali construction worker, suspected that the money had been stolen by his roommate, the alleged victim.

Gafow was arrested and charged with grievously injuring the victim by means of an irregular weapon.

He pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was objected to since the alleged victim was still to testify and both parties live in the same residence.

However a representative of the Somali community turned up in court to explain that the alleged victim wished to forgive the accused. He could not personally attend the hearing because he was not feeling well and needed care at a health centre, the representative explained.

Defence lawyer Francesca Zarb argued that the accused had an untainted criminal record and had been living in Malta for twelve years.

The incident was sparked by the missing money. In fact the accused had subsequently filed a police report about the suspected theft.

Prosecuting Inspector Roderick Agius confirmed that police would also be pressing charges against the alleged victim for slight injuries allegedly suffered by the accused.

After hearing submissions the court, Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, upheld the request against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €7500, signing the bail book three times weekly and under a curfew between 9pm and 5am.

The court also prohibited the accused from going to Birzebbuġa.

AG lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti prosecuted together with Inspector Roderick Agius.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb was defence counsel.