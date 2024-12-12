Acclaimed international curator Rosa Martinez has been appointed artistic director of the maltabiennale.art’s second edition, which is to be held from March to May 2026.

Martinez said she was “honoured and delighted” to take on the responsibility of curating the upcoming biennale.

“The challenge of creating new dialogues between contemporary art and the amazing heritage of the islands is a unique opportunity to connect local realities with the global world in which we live,” she said.

“The Mediterranean continues to be an epicentre of the economic, social, environmental and political tensions of our time. Art can offer a critical response to inequalities and social injustices, while drawing a line of hope towards beauty and the right to happiness.”

Martinez was artistic director of the Venice Biennale in 2005, making her the first female curator in the 110-year history of this international exhibition. She was also artistic director/curator of biennials in Barcelona (1988-1992), Rotterdam (1996), Istanbul (1997), Santa Fe, New Mexico, US (1999), Busan, Korea (2000), Sao Paolo (2006) and Moscow (2005- 2007).

Based in Spain, Martinez was also chief curator of the Museum of Modern Art in Istanbul (2004-2007). Additionally, she curated several prestigious projects and exhibitions, including shows at Guggenheim Bilbao, in 2007, at the National Museum of Sculpture in Valladolid, Spain (2015-2016); Centro Cultural Metropolitano, Quito, Ecuador (2017), and at the Picasso Museum (2019), among others.

She has also curated the work of internationally acclaimed artists such as Anish Kapoor in Murcia, Spain; Tania Berta Judith in Barcelona, or Saskia Calderon in Ecuador, as well as several prestigious group shows.

In 2018, Martinez was invited to Malta to curate the project Constellation Malta, as part of the celebrations held in Valletta for European Capital of Culture, and in 2022, she curated Austin Camilleri’s LEIVA solo exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv. Presently, she is curator of a touring exhibition for the British Museum and Fundació La Caixa that will be shown in various venues.

Following the appointment of Martinez, the theme of maltabiennale.art 2026 will be announced, together with the selection of the historical sites which will host the exhibitions of the second edition.

Martinez will also be responsible for the selection of artists and exhibitions, following an international call for proposals to be published early next year.

The first edition of the maltabiennale.art took place earlier this year, placing Malta on the global contemporary art map.

Malta’s biennale is the only artistic event, worldwide, to have been granted the distinguished patronage of UNESCO. The maltabiennale.art 2024 was also held under the patronage of the President of Malta.

This international contemporary art festival is organised by Heritage Malta and chiefly takes place in historical sites managed by the national agency in an effort to enhance and highlight the relevance of museums and cultural sites for 21st-century audiences.

maltabiennale.art 2026 is organised in collaboration with Arts Council Malta.