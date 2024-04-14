Rosami, one of the restaurants forming part of The Xara Collection, has earned its first star at this year’s edition of the Michelin Guide. It is also this year’s sole new entry in the coveted one Michelin star list.

The Rosami kitchen brigades

Despite being less than two years old, the restaurant located at The Villa in Balluta Bay has quickly risen to prominence under the leadership of head chef Cliff Borg.

With a focus on seasonal ingredients sourced fresh from the Xara Gardens, the fine-dining restaurant offers a space to experience exquisite flavours, fragrance and a feast for the senses.

Borg said: “I was over the moon upon hearing the news of Rosami being awarded a Michelin star. From day one of creating the Rosami concept, together with my sous chef Andrea Amore and the backing of the Xara Collection owners, our goal was to be among the top restaurants on the island.

“Through hard work and dedication, we have reached our dream and I am very proud of our Rosami team. We will continue to push to provide experiential dining to our guests, trying to wow them every time they visit.”

Meanwhile, de Mondion, located within The Xara Palace Relais & Chateaux, has been awarded the prestigious Michelin star for the fifth consecutive year.

The Medina Restaurant

The restaurant is this celebrating 25 years from its first service to guests. Under executive chef Clint Grech’s guidance, the restaurant continues to push the boundaries of gastronomy, delighting diners with innovative dishes and impeccable service while respecting the elements of local cuisine and sustainably sourced ingredients from local suppliers and from the in-house Xara Gardens.

Fresh, seasonal produce is at a must at all of The Xara Collection restaurants, including Rosami.

Grech said: “At de Mondion, my goal, together with head chef Gabriel Caruana, is to take our guests on a culinary journey around our beautiful island. I am honoured to say that with the perseverance and passion from the team; both in the kitchen and service, we can provide such a journey to our diners. I am thrilled that we have retained our Michelin star for the fifth year in a row, and with the team’s hunger to keep building and improving themselves, together with their focus on the details, we will continue aiming at providing memorable journeys.”

The Xara Collection also takes pride in its restaurants that have earned coveted recommendations in the Michelin Guide. Among them is the Medina Restaurant in Mdina. With the culinary expertise of chef Jonathan Bonello and with the restaurant’s charming ambiance and delectable cuisine, the team has proudly retained its recommendation, reaffirming its status as a culinary gem within the Xara Collection.

Commenting on the news, managing director Justin Zammit Tabona said: “I am overjoyed with the news of the recognition from Michelin for three restaurants within the Xara Collection. I am glad de Mondion has treasured its Michelin star for the fifth year, and I am also especially excited for Rosami gaining its first star. I am very impressed with our restaurants for delivering unique experiences to our clients.

“As a collection, we take pride in constantly trying to push gastronomic boundaries and creating moments through the menus and service we offer. I would like to take this opportunity in congratulating our teams and thanking our patrons for their continuous support.”