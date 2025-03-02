As part of its Rossini Week events, the Manoel Theatre will be producing the Italian composer’s most beloved comic opera: Il Barbiere di Siviglia. Rossini Week runs from March 9-15, with four performances of the opera running on the Manoel stage throughout the week.

This production of Il Barbiere di Siviglia will be directed by Paul Carr, with musical direction by Maestro Michael Laus who will be conducting the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, with set design by Adrian Mamo and costume design by Denise Mulholland.

Talking about the allure of the opera, Carr said Il Barbiere di Siviglia is undoubtedly Rossini’s most popular one “because it is full of memorable tunes and the plot is ridiculously silly, giving it a lot of scope for comedy”.

While much of the world of opera tends to be full of drama and heartache, (on the stage, but perhaps off it too sometimes!), this opera is full of lightness and pure fun.

“This is a welcome change for me as a director. We have a very good cast, all of whom will bring their own comic timing and invention to the piece,” he continued.

Il Barbiere di Siviglia features performances by local and international performers, including Leonardo Ferrando as the Count of Almaviva, Felipe Oliveira as Don Bartolo, Heather Lowe as Rosina and Andre Morsch as Figaro the barber. Pavlo Balakin plays Basilio, James Agius plays Fiorello and Alexandra Camilleri Gambin plays Berta. A 12-strong male choir from KorMalta adds to the vocal prowess of the performance, under the direction of Riccardo Bianchi.

The Manoel is one of Europe’s oldest working theatres, a baroque gem standing in the middle of the busy capital city of Valletta. The theatre has maintained much of its charm and operates in a traditional way.

“The theatre itself is truly magical! It’s a bit like travelling back in time,” said Carr.

“This lends a certain special quality to all productions staged at the Manoel. Without the use of overly modern technology and machinery, we have to create simple but effective designs, which I believe bring their own magical theatricality and will only enhance the opera’s natural playfulness”.

The production is part of Rossini Week at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta.

As for the director’s favourite bit of the opera, he said with no spoilers that the finale of Act 1 is definitely up there.

“It’s brilliantly constructed by Rossini. But I also particularly love Rosina’s music lesson scene in Act 2; there’s so much scope for comedy and it’s a delight – fairly ridiculous, but such fun!”

Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia was written in 1815 when Rossini himself was just 24 years old and first performed a year later. Although it was booed on its first night, it went on to be one of the greatest masterpieces of comedic music and has been described as the “opera buffa” of all “opere buffe”. After two centuries, it remains a popular opera across the globe.

Performances will take place at the Manoel Theatre on March 9, 11, 13 and 15 at 7.30pm. Il Barbiere di Siviglia forms part of the Manoel’s Rossini Week which will also feature recitals of Rossini’s Sins of Old Age and Petite Messe Solennelle. For more information on this production of Il Barbiere di Siviglia and to book your tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt/event/il-barbiere-di-siviglia/, call the Manoel Box Office at 2124 6389 or pop into the Box Office on Old Theatre Street in Valletta.