The HSBC Malta Foundation is supporting Rotary Club Malta’s anti-litter campaign which was embraced by children taking part in summer schools across the islands.

Throughout summer, Rotary Club Malta members visited Skolasajf centres, working closely with the schools to educate children about the detrimental effects of littering and how they can actively participate in reducing litter on Malta’s roads.

Rotary Club Malta president Jelle Houtsma-Grech said: “We developed a unique idea to reduce litter on the roads by designing, developing, and producing a bright red, eco-friendly drawstring bag made from recycled plastic bottles.”

These innovative litter bags, sponsored by Rotary International through a district grant and the HSBC Malta Foundation, were distributed to the children to take home and place in their family vehicles.

The children were encouraged to promote the use of the bags among their families and friends to prevent litter from being thrown out of car windows. Once filled, the bags were emptied in appropriate recycling bins and reused, fostering a culture of responsible waste management.

Glenn Bugeja, head of Corporate Sustainability at HSBC Malta, commented: “The HSBC Malta Foundation is supporting this campaign because we believe in the importance of preserving our environment. Cleaner streets and a litter-free countryside are vital for the well-being of our communities.

“We are pleased to see the enthusiastic response from both the children and various government entities and organisations.”

The HSBC Malta Foundation’s support for the initiative showcased its commitment to making a positive environmental impact in the communities it serves. It forms part of HSBC’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, which focuses on creating positive environmental and social impacts. The initiative also contributes directly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.