The three Rotary clubs of the Maltese islands, RC Malta, RC La Valette and RC Gozo, have been entrusted with organising the sixth UNESCO-listed Cities for Peace Conference with the theme ‘Sustainability and UNESCO-listed Historic Cities: Challenges and Opportunities’.

The conference will be held from April 4 to 6 in English and Italian, with simultaneous interpretation, in the old University building in Valletta.

Speakers include Prof. Werner Sobek (University of Stuttgart), Mauro Bignami (Rotary Club Urbino) and Regina Economides (Architect from Rhodes), as well as Yosianne Vella, Conrad Take, Antoine Zammit, JoAnne Cassar, Robert Ghirlando and Pedro Manuel Sobral Pombo from the University of Malta, as well as Patrick Calleja, Jonathan Borg, Joe Magro Conti, Konrad Buhagiar and Robert Vella.

One does not have to be a Rotarian to attend the conference. More information about the event as well as the conference fee and registration form is available here or by e-mailing conference@rotary.org.mt.

These conferences are an initiative of Rotary Club Urbino, which in 2013 organised the first conference of Rotary clubs of European cities whose historic centre was declared a UNESCO heritage site.

After that first meeting, which was attended by about 20 clubs representing as many UNESCO cities, other meetings have been held biennially and on different topics: in 2015 in Istanbul (Turkey), in 2017 in Florence (Italy), in 2019 in Zamosc (Poland) and in 2023 in the three locations of Siena-Pienza-San Gimignano (Italy).