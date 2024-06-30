Renowned ultra-distance swimmer Neil Agius has launched the Ocean Festival - a round Gozo swim to promote open water swimming.

The event will see participants swimming around Gozo on Monday, covering a total distance of 37 kilometers. They will set off from Ħondoq ir-Rummien at 4am, swimming clockwise around Gozo.

The event has two categories - A solo swim, where athletes will tackle the entire distance individually, and a team swim, which allows participants to share the effort across the course.

The solo swim is a significant test of endurance, requiring competitors to complete the 37 kilometers within a 15-hour time limit. This category has drawn 11 solo swimmers.

In the team swim category, participants will work together to cover the distance, providing a slightly less intensive but still formidable challenge. One group of three swimmers, and two groups of four and five swimmers each, will take on the course in a relay format, emphasizing teamwork and cooperation.

To ensure the safety of all participants, each swimmer or group will be accompanied by an escort boat. Additionally, three support boats from the Ocean Festival crew will patrol the route. St John Ambulance will be present with a sea ambulance and a land team on standby, with the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps (ERRC) joining later in the day with their support boat.

Preparatory meetings with Transport Malta and Gozo Channel personnel were held to ensure clear communication and established safety protocols.

Over the past six months, swimmers have undergone a rigorous training regimen, including specific swim training, diet and nutrition advice, mindset training, and professional insights provided by Neil himself.

The Ocean Festival is aimed at promoting open water swimming and fostering a sense of community among swimmers of all levels.

"By pushing boundaries and embracing the beauty of the Maltese waters, Ocean Festival aims to create memorable experiences that inspire and challenge participants to achieve new goals," the organisers said.