In spite of the progress made in recent years, women’s participation in sailing still remains disproportionately low compared to their male counterparts.

While there are talented and passionate female sailors across the globe, the numbers often don’t reflect the true potential and interest that women have in the sport.

Initiatives aimed at increasing women’s participation in sailing are crucial to addressing this disparity.

In light of this, the Royal Malta Yacht Club launched a new initiative – Ladies that Launch – aimed at promoting women’s sailing on the club’s brand-new fleet of RS Quests.

The initiative consists of a two hour session on the club’s brand new and versatile RS Quests.

