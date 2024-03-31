The Royal Malta Yacht Club (RMYC) announced its return to the beloved offshore haven of Marzamemi as it gears up for the highly-anticipated International Yacht Paints Marzamemi Weekend scheduled for the first weekend in May.

Marzamemi, being one of the club’s most loved Sicilian haunts, has long been associated with a weekend of socialising, cruising, racing, fun and the simple pleasures of sipping espressos, or mojitos in the city’s scenic piazza.

Scheduled to take place from May 3 to 5, the International Yacht Paints Marzamemi Weekend will consist of two races – one to Marzamemi on the Friday morning and one to Malta on Sunday morning.

Past events have shown that this course offers an exciting test of skill and strategy in offshore waters.

However, the regatta is not only about racing and the club is welcoming a fleet of cruisers, who wish to join in the fun that such weekends bring with them.

