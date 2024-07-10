ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, and RS2, a global payments processor and technology provider, have joined forces to offer a one-stop solution for acquirers and issuers in Brazil.

The new offering combines the best of ACI’s and RS2’s acquiring and issuing capabilities, supporting financial institutions, integrated software vendors, payment facilitators, independent sales organizations and payment processors on their digital transformation and modernization journey. It brings the global expertise and technology of both companies to the Brazilian market jointly for the first time.

The combined new cloud-enabled technology platform enables merchants, banks and payment service providers to launch new products and services efficiently using configuration portals that integrate seamlessly to third-party platforms, orchestrating the entire payments ecosystem within the client environment, making the platform secure, reducing operational costs and ultimately increasing revenues.

It is supported by ACI Fraud Management and Payments Intelligence, offering customers real-time enterprise fraud management capabilities, including advanced machine learning, predictive analytics and expertly defined rules to combat the growing threat of fraud. The platform is certified for Brazil and meets all local regulatory requirements, including PCI, and local card scheme standards.

Vlademir Santos, Head of Brazil, ACI Worldwide

“We are delighted to join forces with RS2 and bring a sophisticated, end-to-end issuing and acquiring solution to the Brazilian market,” said Vlademir Santos, Head of Brazil, ACI Worldwide. “Our combined new solution will be a game changer for the Brazilian market. It will enable our customers to drive business growth through a modern and flexible solution and to take advantage of new revenue opportunities of launching new products and services.”

“The constantly changing demands of customers to pay when, where and how they choose require innovation and financial agility from issuers and acquirers,” explained Radi El Haj, CEO of RS2. “Our advanced and fully integrated acquiring and card issuing capabilities, combined with ACI’s fraud and payments intelligence expertise, provide payment companies with the flexibility to design and configure new products, modify existing ones and effectively manage future payments securely.”