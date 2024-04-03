Spanish police on Wednesday briefly arrested disgraced ex-football chief Luis Rubiales Wednesday in connection with an alleged graft scandal at the RFEF football federation when he was president.

The 46-year-old was detained at Madrid’s Barajas airport shortly after flying in from the Dominican Republic but released shortly afterwards, a Guardia Civil police spokesman said.

Sources close to the probe said he disembarked from the plane under a police escort before being questioned inside the airport.

