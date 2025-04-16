US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was headed Wednesday to Paris for talks on ending the war in Ukraine, his office said.

The State Department said Rubio was travelling with US envoy Steve Witkoff to meet European officials on the goal of stopping the war triggered by Russia's invasion in 2022.

A French diplomatic source said Rubio and France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot would discuss "the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and the Iranian nuclear file".

US President Donald Trump's push for a ceasefire has yet to bear fruit, and a deadly Russian strike Sunday on Ukraine's Sumy showed how the war is still taking a hefty toll, even as peace efforts are under way.

Witkoff said Monday, three days after holding his third meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that he himself sees a peace deal "emerging."

Talks to end the Gaza war have also stalled, with Israel saying Wednesday it would keep blocking humanitarian aid from entering the Palestinian territory, where a relentless military offensive has turned the Palestinian territory into a "mass grave", according to medical charity Doctors Without Borders.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said blocking aid to the besieged territory of 2.4 million people was a means of pressure on Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The Paris talks also come as discussions between the United States and Iran on Tehran's nuclear programme were held Saturday in Oman.

Another round is scheduled for April 19, also in Italy.

Kyiv signals 'significant progress' in minerals talks with US

Kyiv said Wednesday that it had made progress in long-running and fraught talks with Washington over a minerals deal intended to secure further US support for Ukraine.

Kyiv and Washington had planned to sign a deal on extracting Ukraine's strategic minerals, until a clash between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky temporarily derailed work on the agreement.

"Our technical teams have worked very thoroughly together on the agreement, and there is significant progress," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on social media.

She said that the Ukrainian side had "adjusted several items within the draft agreement" and that the two sides would sign a "memorandum of intent" soon. The Ukrainian parliament would vote on any final accord, she added.

"It will create opportunities for investment and development in Ukraine and establish conditions for tangible economic growth for both Ukraine and the United States," Svyrydenko said.

A senior official with knowledge of the talks earlier said talks were moving forward "quite fast".

Trump wants the deal -- designed to give the US royalty payments on profits from Ukrainian mining of resources and rare minerals -- as compensation for aid given to Ukraine by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

The source told AFP that newer drafts of the accord appeared not to recognise US aid as a debt owed by Ukraine.

That assessment echoed an earlier report from Bloomberg News that said Washington had eased a demand that Kyiv pay back aid delivered since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

It reported that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said in Argentina on Monday that a deal could be signed as early as "this week".