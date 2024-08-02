A young athlete will on Saturday morning run 19 kilometres in memory of his childhood friend while raising funds for two NGOs.

Tommy Wallbank, 19, will be leading the yearly run to commemorate his friend, Rebecca Zammit Lupi who died of cancer three years ago.

This is the second such run he is organising on her 19th birthday (August 3), and anyone is free to join.

19km Run for Rebecca's 19 will kick off at 6.15am from Surfside in Sliema. Wallbank will run to Qui Si Sana, loop back to Surfside, up to the Love Sign in St Julian's and back to Surfside.

Runners, walkers, or supporters are encouraged to join at any point along the way.

Wallbank's athletic career began in 2021 at the age of 15, when he pledged to run 1km for every €5 donated to Puttinu Cares, in honour of Zammit Lupi.

His initial goal was to raise €500 and run 100km but, in the end, he completed a 1,000km run challenge and raised €10,000 for Puttinu Cares.

He had told Times of Malta: “I know that I would never have started running if it weren’t for her, so, every time I’m successful with my running, I know I owe it to Rebecca.”

Rebecca, known to many as Becs, was only 15 years old when she passed away on January 3, 2021, after months of battling cancer.

She suffered from Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare and extremely aggressive form of bone cancer.

Donations will be collected for Nature Trust Malta and RMJ Horse Rescue Malta.

Donations can be collected in person on the day or via Revolut to 7730 0305.