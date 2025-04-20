Crowds cheered and streamers careened through the air as men carrying statues of the risen Christ broke into runs through the streets to mark Easter Sunday.

Bells rang out across the country as Malta celebrated what is considered the most important feast in the Catholic calendar, marking Jesus Christ's resurrection after he was crucified on Good Friday.

People of all ages joined in the celebrations. Photo: Jonathan Borg. The festivities were accompanied by music from marching bands. Photo: Jonathan Borg. Photo: Jonathan Borg. Men of the clergy handed out gifts to local children. Photo: Jonathan Borg. Photo: Jonathan Borg. Streamers and paper stars careened through the air. Photo: Jonathan Borg. Photo: Jonathan Borg. Residents looked on from balconies. Photo: Jonathan Borg.

Fasting and the sobriety of Holy Week gave way to celebrations, the giving of gifts and colourful processions through the streets and the ringing of church bells across the island.

In Senglea, the archpriest handed gifts to children in the street during the procession as residents looked on from balconies.

Easter Sunday celebrations across the three cities saw groups of men running carrying statues of the risen Christ. Videos: Jonathan Borg/Karl Andrew Micallef/Diana Cacciottolo.

Men could be seen running with statues across the Three Cities – a popular area on Easter Sunday – as marching bands accompanied the festivities.

The fine weather drew large crowds to many areas where the celebrations occurred.