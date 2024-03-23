Updated 1.45pm

Russia on Saturday said it had arrested 11 people, including four assailants, involved in the Moscow concert hall attack and reported a new death toll of 115 which it warned could rise.

Friday evening's attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State, is the deadliest in Moscow for at least a decade.

The Kremlin said the head of the FSB security service had informed President Vladimir Putin about the arrests on Saturday.

"FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov reported to the president on the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall," it said in a statement.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said Saturday that at least 93 people had been killed.

"At the moment, it has been established that 93 people are dead. The death toll is expected to rise," it said in a statement published on Telegram.

It said people died both from gunshot wounds and from smoke inhalation after a fire engulfed the packed venue in Moscow's northern Krasnogorsk suburb.

A view shows the burning Crocus City Hall concert hall following the shooting incident in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on March 22, 2024. Gunmen opened fire at a concert hall in a Moscow suburb on March 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

'Concert hall attackers had contacts in Ukraine': agencies

Russia's FSB security service on Saturday said that the perpetrators of a deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall had "contacts" in Ukraine and were trying to flee there, state news agencies reported.

"After committing the terrorist attack, the criminals intended to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border, and had appropriate contacts on the Ukrainian side," the state-run TASS news agency quoted the FSB as saying, after it announced 11 arrests over the attack.