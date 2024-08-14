The head of Russia's Belgorod declared a state of emergency Wednesday, saying the situation was "extremely difficult" in the border region under Ukrainian bombardment.

"The situation in our Belgorod region remains extremely difficult and tense due to shellings from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Houses are destroyed, civilians died and were injured," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

He added that from Wednesday "a state of emergency will be introduced on the regional level, followed by a request to the governmental commission to declare a federal state of emergency."

Belgorod borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region and neighbours Kursk, where Ukraine has launched a surprise offensive in the most significant cross-border attack on Russian soil since World War II.

Gladkov said Belgorod had also come under attack from Ukrainian drones.

"Two settlements in Belgorod region were attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' drones. There were no casualties," he said.

"In Shebekino, as a result of several drone attacks on an apartment building, one apartment caught fire and slabs collapsed. The gas supply line was also damaged."

The governor of the Kursk region last week declared a state of emergency following the incursion by Ukrainian forces, which he said had penetrated at least 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) into the territory and captured 28 towns and villages.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the army to "dislodge" Ukrainian troops who have entered Russian territory.

Some 121,000 people have fled Kursk since the start of the fighting, which has killed at least 12 civilians and injured 121 more, regional governor Alexei Smirnov told a meeting with Putin.

Authorities in Kursk announced on Monday they were widening their evacuation area to include Belovsky district, home to some 14,000 residents.

Neighbouring Belgorod also said it was evacuating its border district of Krasnoyaruzhsky.