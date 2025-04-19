Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday announced an Easter truce in the conflict in Ukraine starting this evening and lasting till midnight on Sunday.

"Today from 1800 (1500 GMT) to midnight Sunday (2100 GMT Sunday), the Russian side announces an Easter truce," Putin said in televised comments, while speaking to Russian chief of staff Valery Gerasimov.

Ukraine has not yet responded to the Russian call. Putin said he expected his counterpark Volodymyr Zelensky to “follow our example”.

Russia has intensified its military efforts in Ukraine in recent days and earlier on Saturday said it had retaken the penultimate village still under Ukrainian control in its Kursk frontier region, where Kyiv's forces launched a surprise offensive in August.

