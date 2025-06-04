Moscow said Wednesday that a Ukrainian attack on a bridge that links the annexed Crimean peninsula to Russia caused "no damage."

Ukraine's SBU security service said Tuesday it had detonated a bomb on one of the bridge's underwater pillars, publishing footage of a blast coming out of the water and debris flying.

"There was indeed an explosion," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Nothing was damaged. The bridge is working," he said.

Ukraine has targeted the 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge repeatedly since Russia launched its full-scale military offensive in February 2022.

It was severely damaged in October 2022 when a bomb loaded onto a truck exploded on the bridge, reducing transport capacity and forcing Russia to undertake months of repairs.

Ukraine says the road and rail link is used to move Russian troops and military equipment -- making it a legitimate target.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 at the start of fighting between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatists in the east following a pro-EU revolution in Ukraine.

The multi-billion-dollar bridge was opened in 2018 and is seen by both Ukraine and Russia as a highly symbolic marker of Moscow's seizure of the peninsula.